Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.42. 1,773,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,830. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

