Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,844 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.