Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 509,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

