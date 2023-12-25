Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VPU stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.70. 251,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $157.37.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

