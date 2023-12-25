Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 5.6% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.