Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 352 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,814. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.