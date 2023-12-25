Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 352 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,814. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.