B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 9,802 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.71. 5,100,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

