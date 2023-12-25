Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
