The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

