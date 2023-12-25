Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.83. 13,234,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

