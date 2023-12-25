Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Snowflake stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,716. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $202.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $166.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,948 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,528. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

