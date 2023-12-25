Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 550 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $382.09. 424,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,863. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.64 and a 200-day moving average of $403.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.02 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.95.

View Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.