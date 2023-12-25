Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 550 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Charter Communications
In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4 %
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.95.
View Our Latest Report on Charter Communications
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.