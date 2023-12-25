Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,064 shares worth $1,819,537. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

