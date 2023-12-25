GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.79 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.95. 477,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,638. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.