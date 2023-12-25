GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.79 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.95. 477,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,638. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.