SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,868,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 58.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $232,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,213. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.