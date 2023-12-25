1,015 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 2,250,085 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

