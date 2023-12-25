SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

