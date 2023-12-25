Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,878. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

