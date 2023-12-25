Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 879.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

BAC opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

