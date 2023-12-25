Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $248.03. 3,347,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a 200-day moving average of $254.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $171.55 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

