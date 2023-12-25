Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.16. 2,226,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

