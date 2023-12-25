Inscription Capital LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,722. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.