Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,364. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

