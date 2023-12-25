Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.95. 1,347,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,642. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.78 and a 12 month high of $164.85. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

