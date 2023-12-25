Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,502,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,099. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

