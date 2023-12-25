Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

