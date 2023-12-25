Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.12. 1,697,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,676. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.