Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock remained flat at $41.61 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

