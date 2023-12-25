Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.