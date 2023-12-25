Berkshire Money Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 1.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 5.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

BOCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

