Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 243,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

