Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 6,161 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 2.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:BMAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

