Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 145,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 436,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,062. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

