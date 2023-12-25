ERC20 Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $2,260.04 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,692.67 or 0.99978781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011958 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00129751 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

