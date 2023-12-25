Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

