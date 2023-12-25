Inscription Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

