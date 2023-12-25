Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.28. 6,361,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,788. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

