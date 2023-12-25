Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 701,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,932. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

