Willis Investment Counsel Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,830 shares of company stock worth $9,963,438. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.59. 321,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,716. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.