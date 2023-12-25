Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Cut by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEDP traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.83. 167,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $314.94. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

