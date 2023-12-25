Willis Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $159.21. The stock had a trading volume of 801,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,089. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.