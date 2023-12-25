Willis Investment Counsel Has $5.98 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,029. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

