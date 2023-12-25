Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.66. 491,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,694. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

