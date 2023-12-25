Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of Waters worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

