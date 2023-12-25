Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 35,600 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $297,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.99.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

