Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.09% of Liquidity Services worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 122,455 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 193,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. 138,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,360. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.