Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2 %

STRL stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 434,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

