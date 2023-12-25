Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,628 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.58. 220,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,885. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $95.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.