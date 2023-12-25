Willis Investment Counsel Sells 807 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Atkore by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,889. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.11. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

