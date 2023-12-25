Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 0.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $3,296,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $126.89. 910,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,869. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.